Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

