Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,099,891. The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

