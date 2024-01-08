Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

