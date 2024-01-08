Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.51. 5,645,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

