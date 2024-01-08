Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 797,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,314. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.