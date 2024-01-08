Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given “Peer Perform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.53.

VC stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81. Visteon has a 12-month low of $108.65 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

