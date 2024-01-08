Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 353,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

