Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,219,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,072,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

