VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT decreased its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,029 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.53% of VNET Group worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $6,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 251.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 613,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

VNET Group Price Performance

VNET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 1,753,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,854. The company has a market cap of $375.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

