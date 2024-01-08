VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Steven R. Downing Acquires 1,568,750 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,568,750 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VOXX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 47,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5,361.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

