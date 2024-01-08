Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth Acquires 10,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.04 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

