Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 75,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.73. 1,934,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

