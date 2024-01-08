Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 142,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.50. 1,983,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,142. The company has a market capitalization of $424.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

