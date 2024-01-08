Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.66.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,062 shares of company stock worth $2,805,867. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

