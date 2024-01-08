Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 5.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.58 and last traded at $90.03. Approximately 109,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 589,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.