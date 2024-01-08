WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $47,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

