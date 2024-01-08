Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.31. 967,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,758. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,280 shares of company stock worth $2,203,589 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.