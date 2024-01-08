Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,770. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $40.18.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

