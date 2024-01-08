Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently:

1/8/2024 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2023 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2023 – Global Payments had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

GPN opened at $127.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

