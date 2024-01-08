Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE WMK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $64.99. 150,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

