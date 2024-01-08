Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,739 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 3.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,163,000 after buying an additional 802,257 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 593,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.