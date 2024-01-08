Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 10,100 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,539,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.