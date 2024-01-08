Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 1,686 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $43.33. 5,980,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,934,255. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

