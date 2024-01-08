Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 34 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $17.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $693.42. 525,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.19 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

