Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 804 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 636,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,792. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

