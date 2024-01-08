Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 513,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $173.89. 325,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,291. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

