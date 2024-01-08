Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.90. The company had a trading volume of 74,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.