Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $103,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,211. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

