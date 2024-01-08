Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $157,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.48. 355,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,634. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.03 and a 200-day moving average of $407.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

