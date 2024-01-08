Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $70,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 343,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,541. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

