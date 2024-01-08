Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $238.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,857. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.99. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.