Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. 2,218,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock worth $7,428,848 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

