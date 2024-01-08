WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

WHF opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

