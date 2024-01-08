Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $18,333.90 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $18,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,735,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance
Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Lease Finance
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.