Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $18,333.90 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $18,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,735,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

