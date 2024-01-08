Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Christopher David West Sells 13,564 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.70. 321,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,321. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

