WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.62

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 351401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $862.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 255.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.