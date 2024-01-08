Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XNCR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor Stock Down 6.9 %

XNCR stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

