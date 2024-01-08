Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.22

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 489950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

