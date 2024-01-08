XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.42. XPeng shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3,281,517 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

XPeng Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

