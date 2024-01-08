Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of XNET opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth $36,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.