Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 25020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

