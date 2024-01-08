Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.34 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.