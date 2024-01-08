Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.37. 2,253,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.