Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $252.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.