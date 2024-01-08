Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

ZBRA opened at $252.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

