Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

ZETA traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $8.57. 500,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

