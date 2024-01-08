Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. 476,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,979. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

