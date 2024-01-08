ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $12.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 7,757,918 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.