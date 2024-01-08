Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Earns Neutral Rating from Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

