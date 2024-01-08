ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.25. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 1,088,867 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

